Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2020- NOW!!! FURNISHED Vacation Rental in Gorgeous SaddleBrooke! Beautifully furnished Two-Bedroom Topaz model. Check the photos and call us now to book THIS winter. This home is CLEAN, VERY well-maintained, and furnished with everything you'd want- no ugly surprises- our homes are TOPS! Come enjoy the winter Sunshine in Southern Arizona's premier Active Adult community. CALL US TODAY! Longer term=Better rate!