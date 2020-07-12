Apartment List
/
AZ
/
saddlebrooke
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saddlebrooke apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
61667 E Shortcut Avenue
61667 Shortcut Avenue, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1989 sqft
UNFURNISHED. INCLUDES UTILITIES! STUNNING! NEWLY REMODELED Expanded Laredo Home with Extensive Landscaping and Outdoor Patio areas. (Artificial Turf= Beautiful GREEN and Low maintenance!) Very Large Home Site with lots of Privacy, Trees, and Views.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
38475 S Viewpoint Court
38475 South Viewpoint Court, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2198 sqft
Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
38880 S Carefree Drive
38880 South Carefree Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1451 sqft
FURNISHED MONACO VILLA in SaddleBrooke's HOA #2, close to all the great Mountain View Clubhouse Amenities. Very CLEAN, Well-stocked and well-maintained, 2-bedroom/2-Bath Villa, Full Laundry, and Two-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
La Reserve
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
16 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
El Conquistador Resort
797 Camino Corrida
797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1716 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway. Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Monterra Community
518 West Spearhead Road
518 West Spearhead Road, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1572 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Santa Fe styled home in a desirable Oro Valley location! This well maintained home has so many ideal features that make it a renters dream.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Cancha Del Golf
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of La Canada
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Monterra Community
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Canada Hills
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This house is already rented until September 30.Is furnished and is rented for a month or up, for this you need to call the real estate agent if the house is available during the months you need.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Executive Townhomes
17 W Roma Dr
17 West Roma Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
944 sqft
Home Sweet Home! You'll love this amazing 2bed/2bath gem nestled in the secluded Oro Valley Country Club Executive Town Homes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Vistoso
13158 N Tanner Robert Dr
13158 North Tanner Robert Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1921 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 3bdrm + den in the heart of Oro Valley - Property Id: 249258 Wonderful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of the Rancho Vistoso Community in Oro Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Saddlebrooke, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saddlebrooke apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Saddlebrooke 2 BedroomsSaddlebrooke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaddlebrooke 3 BedroomsSaddlebrooke Apartments with Balcony
Saddlebrooke Apartments with GarageSaddlebrooke Apartments with ParkingSaddlebrooke Apartments with PoolSaddlebrooke Dog Friendly Apartments
Saddlebrooke Furnished ApartmentsSaddlebrooke Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Oro Valley, AZMarana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College