2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ
1 Unit Available
63754 E Squash Blossom Lane
63754 East Squash Blossom Lane, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2141 sqft
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful SaddleBrooke- Southern AZ's Premier Active Adult Community. Enjoy this turn-key home while you're builidng new, shopping to buy, or here to enjoy the Arizona sunshine- FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS available.
1 Unit Available
38100 S Mountain Site Drive
38100 South Mountain Site Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1877 sqft
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2020- NOW!!! FURNISHED Vacation Rental in Gorgeous SaddleBrooke! Beautifully furnished Two-Bedroom Topaz model. Check the photos and call us now to book THIS winter.
1 Unit Available
38475 S Viewpoint Court
38475 South Viewpoint Court, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2198 sqft
Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests.
1 Unit Available
38880 S Carefree Drive
38880 South Carefree Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1451 sqft
FURNISHED MONACO VILLA in SaddleBrooke's HOA #2, close to all the great Mountain View Clubhouse Amenities. Very CLEAN, Well-stocked and well-maintained, 2-bedroom/2-Bath Villa, Full Laundry, and Two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
64552 E Wind Ridge Circle
64552 East Wind Ridge Circle, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1578 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED SADDLEBROOKE VILLA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS AND STEPS AWAY FROM THE CLUBHOUSE! READY FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.
Chaparral Estates
1 Unit Available
14705 N Twin Lakes Drive
14705 North Twin Lakes Drive, Catalina, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1440 sqft
Clean and well maintained 2-bedroom 2-bathroom manufactured home with a screened-in porch, brand new flooring throughout, and central air conditioning! Entire property is 1 acre, but tenant will only be allowed to use half of the property since
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14049 N DESERT BUTTE Drive
14049 North Desert Butte Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
This private and quiet Sun City furnished home is ready for your short or long term rental needs.
1 Unit Available
61756 E Happy Jack Trail
61756 East Happy Jack Trail, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1980 sqft
1 year new! This popular Alora floorplan home is modern, clean, and move-in ready. This home finished construction in Jan 2019. On a upgraded, desirable lot overlooking a large common area.
1 Unit Available
60065 E Arroyo Vista Drive
60065 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community. This is a very popular Dolce model located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities within Saddlebrooke Ranch.
1 Unit Available
61092 E Flint Drive
61092 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1744 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.
1 Unit Available
61231 E Flint Drive
61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views.
1 Unit Available
60168 E Blue Palm Drive
60168 East Blue Palm Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
1 Unit Available
32371 S Egret Trail
32371 South Egret Trail, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1935 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
1 Unit Available
60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive
60368 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1649 sqft
This Bella model is the perfect home to start enjoying life at the active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. With 2 bedrooms, stylish kitchen, and a den/office this home offers comfortable right-sized living at a great price.
1 Unit Available
60227 E Arroyo Vista Drive
60227 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1449 sqft
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular, great sized Sola model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities.
1 Unit Available
32475 S Addax Place
32475 South Addax Place, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1869 sqft
Live the life, make new friends and enjoy all the activities at Saddlebrooke Ranch while your new home is under construction or for a short term rental. This newly furnished home is the very popular Dolce model and is located on a quiet cul-d-sac.
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14425 N CROWN POINT Drive
14425 North Crown Point Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1304 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO GO. THIS WILL MAKE A GREAT VACATION RENTAL SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM. SURROUNDED BY NATURAL DESERT AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. RESORT QUALITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
La Reserve
16 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Cancha Del Golf
1 Unit Available
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11098 N Lapis Court
11098 North Lapis Court, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1935 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious home in desired Carmel Pointe gated community with large rooms and high ceilings! Excellent kitchen with electric oven/stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher! Breakfast bar overlooking the living room with cozy fireplace! Lovely
El Conquistador Resort
1 Unit Available
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.
