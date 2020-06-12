/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
39335 S Old Arena Drive
39335 South Old Arena Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
This home has been Professionally CLEANED and Sanitized. Great Property with large back yard that backs to natural desert. Lots of Wildlife to See. Walk into this great room floorplan that is open to kitchen and dining area.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
31593 S Misty Basin Road
31593 South Misty Basin Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2051 sqft
Enjoy and experience life in Tucson's newest and most popular active adult community that offers top notch resort style amenities such as golf, pickleball, classes, clubs, fitness center and more. This Cortez model home is 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
La Reserve
16 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12824 Westminster Drive
12824 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
Elegant and Spacious floor plan. This lovely Richmond American Home boasts 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is conveniently located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Oro Valley (Rancho Vistoso).
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
525 W Orango Place
525 West Orango Place, Oro Valley, AZ
525 W Orango Place Available 07/02/20 Oracle/El Conquistador - 525 W Orango Place in Oro Valley Country Club - Built 1971. Wonderful light & bright home w/ plenty of space to spread out & get comfortable. 4BR/3BA home in the lovely O.V.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
La Reserve
1 Unit Available
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
163 W Alyssa Canyon Place
163 West Alyssa Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den located on a cul-de-sac in Rancho Vistoso. Nice updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Bathrooms have been mostly updated.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11360 N Palmetto Dunes Avenue
11360 North Palmetto Dunes Avenue, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1576 sqft
This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
226 W Greenock Drive
226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3961 sqft
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
12983 N. Westminster Dr
12983 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2386 sqft
Oro Valley 4 Bedroom Beauty - Great 4 bedroom home in Oro Valley with great room, large kitchen, and bonus loft area in 2nd story bedroom area. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub & shower, and two large closets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 W Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1521 sqft
Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - 1521 sq.ft., 3 Bedroom w/Den, 2 Bathroom, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Island, Open View to Living Area, Dining Area, Large Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Tile & Carpet Throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rams Canyon
1 Unit Available
11328 N FLAT GRANITE Drive
11328 North Flat Granite Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1318 sqft
A Lovely 3 bedroom rental located in Oro Valley near shopping and eateries. This home has many extras such as ceiling fans, new furniture, fireplace and much more. Check out the patio and the to die for Catalina Mountain views.
Similar Pages
Saddlebrooke 2 BedroomsSaddlebrooke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaddlebrooke 3 BedroomsSaddlebrooke Apartments with Balcony
Saddlebrooke Apartments with GarageSaddlebrooke Apartments with ParkingSaddlebrooke Apartments with Pool