Amenities
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue Available 07/21/20 Don't Look Past This Home!! - Call today to see the inside of this 3bd/2ba beauty equipped with A/C, stove, and disposal. Built in 2005, approx 1258 sq ft, this home is spectacular with a family room, covered patio, dbl garage and blk walled yard. 2 pets are welcome. This home you must SEE!
Directions: Fr Valencia, S on Alvernon, E on Atherton, S on Sonoran Bloom, E on Agoto Knoll turns into creek run
Prestige Property Management
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com
(RLNE3800085)