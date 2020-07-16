All apartments in Pima County
Pima County, AZ
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

6826 S. Creek Run Avenue

6826 South Creek Run Avenue · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6826 South Creek Run Avenue, Pima County, AZ 85756
Valencia Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue · Avail. Jul 21

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue Available 07/21/20 Don't Look Past This Home!! - Call today to see the inside of this 3bd/2ba beauty equipped with A/C, stove, and disposal. Built in 2005, approx 1258 sq ft, this home is spectacular with a family room, covered patio, dbl garage and blk walled yard. 2 pets are welcome. This home you must SEE!

Directions: Fr Valencia, S on Alvernon, E on Atherton, S on Sonoran Bloom, E on Agoto Knoll turns into creek run

Prestige Property Management
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

(RLNE3800085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have any available units?
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have?
Some of 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6826 S. Creek Run Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue offers parking.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have a pool?
No, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6826 S. Creek Run Avenue has units with air conditioning.
