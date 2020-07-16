Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6826 S. Creek Run Avenue Available 07/21/20 Don't Look Past This Home!! - Call today to see the inside of this 3bd/2ba beauty equipped with A/C, stove, and disposal. Built in 2005, approx 1258 sq ft, this home is spectacular with a family room, covered patio, dbl garage and blk walled yard. 2 pets are welcome. This home you must SEE!



Directions: Fr Valencia, S on Alvernon, E on Atherton, S on Sonoran Bloom, E on Agoto Knoll turns into creek run



Prestige Property Management

3205 E Grant Rd

Tucson, Az 85716

520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com



