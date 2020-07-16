All apartments in Pima County
4040 E Stony Meadow Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4040 E Stony Meadow Dr

4040 East Stony Meadow Drive · (520) 325-1574
Location

4040 East Stony Meadow Drive, Pima County, AZ 85756
Valencia Reserve South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 BD 2 BA Lennar House near Davis Monthan AFB (Valencia/Alvernon) - This house is a must see and won't last!! 3 bedroom 2 bath with large open kitchen. This home features a split floor plan. AC cooling. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer & dryer hookups. Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio.

Corresponding schools: Elementary School: Craycroft, Middle School: Chaparral, High School: Desert View
All electric unit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
All electric unit.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Directions: From Valencia/Alvernon - South on Alvernon. Left on E. Shadow Branch Dr. Left on S. Copper Bloom. Right on E. Stony Meadow to address on the right.

(Availability and price subject to change without notice.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5229847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have any available units?
4040 E Stony Meadow Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4040 E Stony Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pima County.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4040 E Stony Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
