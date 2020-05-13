All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

410 W Silvertip Rd

410 West Silvertip Road · No Longer Available
Location

410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Monterra Community

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565

Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Ample storage and 3-car garage. Easy to maintain backyard. Mountain views from backyard and front yard. Not from the house except from the front bedroom. Close to schools, stores, and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265565
Property Id 265565

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5717415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have any available units?
410 W Silvertip Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 410 W Silvertip Rd have?
Some of 410 W Silvertip Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W Silvertip Rd currently offering any rent specials?
410 W Silvertip Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W Silvertip Rd pet-friendly?
No, 410 W Silvertip Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd offer parking?
Yes, 410 W Silvertip Rd does offer parking.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 W Silvertip Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have a pool?
No, 410 W Silvertip Rd does not have a pool.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have accessible units?
No, 410 W Silvertip Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 W Silvertip Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 W Silvertip Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 W Silvertip Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
