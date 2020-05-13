163 W Alyssa Canyon Place

Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den located on a cul-de-sac in Rancho Vistoso. Nice updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Bathrooms have been mostly updated. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Main living areas has wood tile flooring. Vaulted ceilings. This home is available June 12th . The rental rate is $1550 per month and the security deposit is $1650. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. No cats. 2 dogs under 30lbs ok.