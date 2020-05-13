All apartments in Oro Valley
Oro Valley, AZ
163 W Alyssa Canyon Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

163 W Alyssa Canyon Place

163 West Alyssa Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Oro Valley
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

163 West Alyssa Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Rancho Vistoso

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den located on a cul-de-sac in Rancho Vistoso. Nice updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Bathrooms have been mostly updated. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Main living areas has wood tile flooring. Vaulted ceilings. This home is available June 12th . The rental rate is $1550 per month and the security deposit is $1650. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. No cats. 2 dogs under 30lbs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have any available units?
163 W Alyssa Canyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have?
Some of 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
163 W Alyssa Canyon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place is pet friendly.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place offer parking?
No, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place does not offer parking.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 W Alyssa Canyon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
