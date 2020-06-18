1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony. 2nd floor fully remodeled corner unit you'll enter a great room that you'll instantly be charmed by the array of different colors decorating the interior of the home.



The living room is outfitted with comfortable furniture in pleasing shades of gray. A row of beautiful white shutter windows run along the main living area letting in the beautiful natural light. Through the sliding glass doors you'll step out onto your covered balcony where you'll find furniture, 6 chairs and 2 tables, to enjoy the breathtaking view.



On days or nights you want to dine out for your meals. You'll have so many wonderful options right in your area. But, for those days when you feel like a home-cooked meal, this condo has a fully equipped kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances where you can whip up your favorite recipes. You can serve your group around the dining table for four that looks out onto your covered balcony or take your food out to enjoy one of Arizona's best known sunsets.



No matter how you spend your days enjoying the heated club house pool/hot tub and fully equipped fitness facility, you'll be ready for a good night's sleep when night falls in one of the following beds; King master bedroom, Queen guest bedroom, and 1 Twin guest bedroom.



As a final touch of convenience the condo has its own full size washer and dryer. After a day of exploring, just toss your clothes in the washer and you'll be all ready for your next day of fun in the sun.



Gorgeous Vacation Rental. 14 Day Minimum Stay. $250 non-refundable pet fee, 1 pet allowed under 30 lbs.



Call 520.883.7368 for pricing and availability!

Contact us to schedule a showing.