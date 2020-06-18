All apartments in Oro Valley
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive

1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive · (520) 201-0005
Location

1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
La Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony. 2nd floor fully remodeled corner unit you'll enter a great room that you'll instantly be charmed by the array of different colors decorating the interior of the home.

The living room is outfitted with comfortable furniture in pleasing shades of gray. A row of beautiful white shutter windows run along the main living area letting in the beautiful natural light. Through the sliding glass doors you'll step out onto your covered balcony where you'll find furniture, 6 chairs and 2 tables, to enjoy the breathtaking view.

On days or nights you want to dine out for your meals. You'll have so many wonderful options right in your area. But, for those days when you feel like a home-cooked meal, this condo has a fully equipped kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances where you can whip up your favorite recipes. You can serve your group around the dining table for four that looks out onto your covered balcony or take your food out to enjoy one of Arizona's best known sunsets.

No matter how you spend your days enjoying the heated club house pool/hot tub and fully equipped fitness facility, you'll be ready for a good night's sleep when night falls in one of the following beds; King master bedroom, Queen guest bedroom, and 1 Twin guest bedroom.

As a final touch of convenience the condo has its own full size washer and dryer. After a day of exploring, just toss your clothes in the washer and you'll be all ready for your next day of fun in the sun.

Gorgeous Vacation Rental. 14 Day Minimum Stay. $250 non-refundable pet fee, 1 pet allowed under 30 lbs.

Call 520.883.7368 for pricing and availability!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have any available units?
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have?
Some of 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive offer parking?
No, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive has a pool.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
