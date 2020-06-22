All apartments in Oro Valley
Find more places like 138 West Freddie Canyon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oro Valley, AZ
/
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 AM

138 West Freddie Canyon Way

138 West Freddie Canyon Place · (520) 900-1746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oro Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Rancho Vistoso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft., 3 Bedroom w/Den, 2 Bathroom, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Island, Open View to Living Area, Dining Area, Large Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Tile & Carpet Throughout. Nice Backyard with Mature Landscaping, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage. Walking Distance to Community Park, Minutes from Oro Valley Shopping, Hospital, Schools, and Library. Pets considered. Tree in backyard is scheduled to be removed. Available for move In now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have any available units?
138 West Freddie Canyon Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have?
Some of 138 West Freddie Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 West Freddie Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 West Freddie Canyon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 West Freddie Canyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way does offer parking.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 West Freddie Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 West Freddie Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 138 West Freddie Canyon Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd
Oro Valley, AZ 85737
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd
Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd
Oro Valley, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Oro Valley 1 BedroomsOro Valley 2 Bedrooms
Oro Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOro Valley Apartments with Gym
Oro Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Reserve

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity