138 West Freddie Canyon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft., 3 Bedroom w/Den, 2 Bathroom, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with Island, Open View to Living Area, Dining Area, Large Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Tile & Carpet Throughout. Nice Backyard with Mature Landscaping, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage. Walking Distance to Community Park, Minutes from Oro Valley Shopping, Hospital, Schools, and Library. Pets considered. Tree in backyard is scheduled to be removed. Available for move In now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.