Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:21 PM

11721 N Skywire Way

11721 North Skywire Way · (520) 582-9075
Location

11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Catalina Shadows Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage. Inside has lots of living space with living room, large family room, kitchen eating area and dining area. Good sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has stove, frig, d/w & built in microwave.This home is available now. The rental rate is $2350 per month and the security deposit is $2450. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11721 N Skywire Way have any available units?
11721 N Skywire Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11721 N Skywire Way have?
Some of 11721 N Skywire Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11721 N Skywire Way currently offering any rent specials?
11721 N Skywire Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 N Skywire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11721 N Skywire Way is pet friendly.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way offer parking?
Yes, 11721 N Skywire Way does offer parking.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 N Skywire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way have a pool?
Yes, 11721 N Skywire Way has a pool.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way have accessible units?
No, 11721 N Skywire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11721 N Skywire Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11721 N Skywire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11721 N Skywire Way does not have units with air conditioning.
