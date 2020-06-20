11721 N Skywire Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage. Inside has lots of living space with living room, large family room, kitchen eating area and dining area. Good sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has stove, frig, d/w & built in microwave.This home is available now. The rental rate is $2350 per month and the security deposit is $2450. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets ok.