Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

A Lovely 3 bedroom rental located in Oro Valley near shopping and eateries. This home has many extras such as ceiling fans, new furniture, fireplace and much more. Check out the patio and the to die for Catalina Mountain views.