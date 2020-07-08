2735 RED FIELD Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Custom Built, Well maintained, and Move-In ready with great views. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. One Bedroom and Den on the main level. Loft and Master Suite are upstairs. Downstairs is the laundry room (W/D Included), workshop area and 3 car tandem garage - room for the toys! Open foorplan with tons of natural light and lots of storage space. Full Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances included, gas Range and breakfast bar. Walk out balcony up front and a nice deck out back. Rustic feel with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, gas fireplace and wood floors. This wonderful rental won't last long - you need to see it soon.