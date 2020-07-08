All apartments in Kachina Village
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

2735 RED FIELD Trail

2735 Red Field Trail · (602) 942-4200
Location

2735 Red Field Trail, Kachina Village, AZ 86005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Custom Built, Well maintained, and Move-In ready with great views. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. One Bedroom and Den on the main level. Loft and Master Suite are upstairs. Downstairs is the laundry room (W/D Included), workshop area and 3 car tandem garage - room for the toys! Open foorplan with tons of natural light and lots of storage space. Full Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances included, gas Range and breakfast bar. Walk out balcony up front and a nice deck out back. Rustic feel with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, gas fireplace and wood floors. This wonderful rental won't last long - you need to see it soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have any available units?
2735 RED FIELD Trail has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have?
Some of 2735 RED FIELD Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 RED FIELD Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2735 RED FIELD Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 RED FIELD Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2735 RED FIELD Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kachina Village.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2735 RED FIELD Trail offers parking.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 RED FIELD Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have a pool?
No, 2735 RED FIELD Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have accessible units?
No, 2735 RED FIELD Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 RED FIELD Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 RED FIELD Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 RED FIELD Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
