Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:39 AM

4502 N Circulo De Kaiots

4502 North Circulo De Kaiots · (520) 308-7200
Location

4502 North Circulo De Kaiots, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Patio Homes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood. This lovely patio home has all the amenities you are looking for: gorgeous mountain views, quiet neighborhood location and great desert vibe. This two-bedroom home has to-die-for views, a gorgeous wrap-around covered patio, a community pool and more! It's just a short drive to some of the best restaurants, shopping and hiking in Tucson. Starting at $2,500 a month for summer months. One-month minimum for rentals. WE ARE NOW PRE-LEASING FOR FALL/WINTER. All utilities, wi-fi and TV are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have any available units?
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have?
Some of 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots currently offering any rent specials?
4502 N Circulo De Kaiots isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots pet-friendly?
No, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots offer parking?
No, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots does not offer parking.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have a pool?
Yes, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots has a pool.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have accessible units?
No, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 N Circulo De Kaiots does not have units with air conditioning.
