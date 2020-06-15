4502 N Circulo De Kaiots

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Peaceful getaway in the Catalina Foothills! Are you looking for a furnished vacation or corporate rental? Enjoy elegant yet comfortable Foothills living in a premier neighborhood. This lovely patio home has all the amenities you are looking for: gorgeous mountain views, quiet neighborhood location and great desert vibe. This two-bedroom home has to-die-for views, a gorgeous wrap-around covered patio, a community pool and more! It's just a short drive to some of the best restaurants, shopping and hiking in Tucson. Starting at $2,500 a month for summer months. One-month minimum for rentals. WE ARE NOW PRE-LEASING FOR FALL/WINTER. All utilities, wi-fi and TV are included.