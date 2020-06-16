Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term. Let us take you though the magic of Crest Shadows!



Enter through the manned gate house and see what awaits for you! Approach this prestigious home and it's gated entrance and your breath will be taken away right from the start. It has all the angles of splendor. The views from the base of the Catalinas, City Views and view from the roof deck all the way to Picacho Peak!



As you arrive through the gated courtyard you'll enter into the parlor. The main entertainment area awaits you full with a formal sitting area, bar and game room complete with pool table. Sit and relax with friends and family within proximity of the wine cellar and enjoy the breathtaking view of the mountains out the front window.



Then advance to the the formal dining room with seating for 6 . In the state of the art kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances including a double oven, custom gas range in center island, wine chiller, dishwasher and microwave. Off the kitchen you enter the hallway to the fitness room with high end commercial equipment, large picture windows with views of the pool and city. From there you enter to the 3 car garage where you find guest quarters complete with a full bedroom and bathroom.



As you make your way to the other side of the house you will enter off the kitchen to breakfast nook and then to the sunken living room with exquisite fireplace as the focal point. The office, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms wind down the hallway and lead you into the master retreat.



The master space is custom with a sunken bedroom leading out to the backyard oasis. Custom His and Hers bathrooms! His has a walk in shower and ample closet space. Hers is a large spa style haven complete with a massive walk in closet, seating area, walk in shower and jetted tub.



As you enter the backyard oasis you are greeted with 2 sitting areas along with a built in bar, refrigerator and BBQ. The expansive pool overlooks the city and truly is magical. Wind down with a glass of wine in the spa before retiring for the day!



This home is a must see with it's columns, statues and artwork throughout. It is luxurious and waiting for you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892328)