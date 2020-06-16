All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Catalina Foothills, AZ
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive

3120 East Crest Shadows Drive · (520) 618-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Catalina Ridge Estates

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$5,795

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5037 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term. Let us take you though the magic of Crest Shadows!

Enter through the manned gate house and see what awaits for you! Approach this prestigious home and it's gated entrance and your breath will be taken away right from the start. It has all the angles of splendor. The views from the base of the Catalinas, City Views and view from the roof deck all the way to Picacho Peak!

As you arrive through the gated courtyard you'll enter into the parlor. The main entertainment area awaits you full with a formal sitting area, bar and game room complete with pool table. Sit and relax with friends and family within proximity of the wine cellar and enjoy the breathtaking view of the mountains out the front window.

Then advance to the the formal dining room with seating for 6 . In the state of the art kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances including a double oven, custom gas range in center island, wine chiller, dishwasher and microwave. Off the kitchen you enter the hallway to the fitness room with high end commercial equipment, large picture windows with views of the pool and city. From there you enter to the 3 car garage where you find guest quarters complete with a full bedroom and bathroom.

As you make your way to the other side of the house you will enter off the kitchen to breakfast nook and then to the sunken living room with exquisite fireplace as the focal point. The office, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms wind down the hallway and lead you into the master retreat.

The master space is custom with a sunken bedroom leading out to the backyard oasis. Custom His and Hers bathrooms! His has a walk in shower and ample closet space. Hers is a large spa style haven complete with a massive walk in closet, seating area, walk in shower and jetted tub.

As you enter the backyard oasis you are greeted with 2 sitting areas along with a built in bar, refrigerator and BBQ. The expansive pool overlooks the city and truly is magical. Wind down with a glass of wine in the spa before retiring for the day!

This home is a must see with it's columns, statues and artwork throughout. It is luxurious and waiting for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have any available units?
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive has a unit available for $5,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have?
Some of 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive does offer parking.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive has a pool.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 E Crest Shadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
