Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Avilla Preserve offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom homes featuring private backyards, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Prepare to elevate your definition of luxury living within this exclusive, gated residential neighborhood. Close to Interstate 10, life at Avilla Preserve allows easy access to downtown Tucson, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



Feel connected to your community thanks to nearby outdoor recreation opportunities including the Catalina Foothills, Rillito River Park Trail, the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.



Experience luxury living the way its meant to be.



Avilla Preserve. Luxury Leased Homes&hellipRedefined.