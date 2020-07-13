All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

Avilla Preserve

2501 W Orange Grove Rd · (520) 210-4769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Casas Adobes Estates West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 066 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 067 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avilla Preserve.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
Avilla Preserve offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom homes featuring private backyards, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Prepare to elevate your definition of luxury living within this exclusive, gated residential neighborhood. Close to Interstate 10, life at Avilla Preserve allows easy access to downtown Tucson, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Feel connected to your community thanks to nearby outdoor recreation opportunities including the Catalina Foothills, Rillito River Park Trail, the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.

Experience luxury living the way its meant to be.

Avilla Preserve. Luxury Leased Homes&hellipRedefined.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avilla Preserve have any available units?
Avilla Preserve has 2 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avilla Preserve have?
Some of Avilla Preserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avilla Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
Avilla Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avilla Preserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Avilla Preserve is pet friendly.
Does Avilla Preserve offer parking?
Yes, Avilla Preserve offers parking.
Does Avilla Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avilla Preserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avilla Preserve have a pool?
Yes, Avilla Preserve has a pool.
Does Avilla Preserve have accessible units?
No, Avilla Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does Avilla Preserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avilla Preserve has units with dishwashers.
Does Avilla Preserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avilla Preserve has units with air conditioning.

