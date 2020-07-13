Amenities
Avilla Preserve offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom homes featuring private backyards, 10&prime ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Prepare to elevate your definition of luxury living within this exclusive, gated residential neighborhood. Close to Interstate 10, life at Avilla Preserve allows easy access to downtown Tucson, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Feel connected to your community thanks to nearby outdoor recreation opportunities including the Catalina Foothills, Rillito River Park Trail, the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.
Experience luxury living the way its meant to be.
Avilla Preserve. Luxury Leased Homes&hellipRedefined.