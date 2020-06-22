3000 West Trevi Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining. Large picture windows and skylights to enjoy natural light all day long! Unit has 2 Master Suites - 1 with Private Bath & Patio, 2nd with Private Bath Access and patio! Large walk in closet! Single Car Garage Washer/Dryer, Community Pool! Ideal Location near Omni Tucson Nat'l, YMCA, Pima CC, Restaurants & Shopping. Call today! *fireplace decorative only*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.