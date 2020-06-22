All apartments in Casas Adobes
3000 West Trevi Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:14 AM

3000 West Trevi Place

3000 West Trevi Place · (520) 355-6778
Location

3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Casas Adobes Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining. Large picture windows and skylights to enjoy natural light all day long! Unit has 2 Master Suites - 1 with Private Bath & Patio, 2nd with Private Bath Access and patio! Large walk in closet! Single Car Garage Washer/Dryer, Community Pool! Ideal Location near Omni Tucson Nat'l, YMCA, Pima CC, Restaurants & Shopping. Call today! *fireplace decorative only*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 West Trevi Place have any available units?
3000 West Trevi Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 West Trevi Place have?
Some of 3000 West Trevi Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 West Trevi Place currently offering any rent specials?
3000 West Trevi Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 West Trevi Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 West Trevi Place is pet friendly.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place offer parking?
Yes, 3000 West Trevi Place does offer parking.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 West Trevi Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place have a pool?
Yes, 3000 West Trevi Place has a pool.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place have accessible units?
No, 3000 West Trevi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 West Trevi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 West Trevi Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 West Trevi Place does not have units with air conditioning.
