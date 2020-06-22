2710 W SANDBROOK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2Bed/2Bath in River/Shannon Area! - This home is Available Now!



Located in Northwest Tucson, this adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is unique and charming and ready for you! A full living room with built-in fireplace welcomes you to relax and unwind, or enjoy a leisurely afternoon in the easy-care backyard. A master bathroom with a double sinks completes the luxury experience.



Pets approved with restrictions and monthly pet rent.



In the area of River and Shannon, this small community is perfect for those who love Northwest Tucson. A/C, double garage, private yard, close to restaurants, shopping, and Interstate 10 make this home a special place.



