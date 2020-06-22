All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

2710 W SANDBROOK LANE

2710 West Sandbrook Lane · (520) 327-0009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 West Sandbrook Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Meadowbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2Bed/2Bath in River/Shannon Area! - This home is Available Now!

Located in Northwest Tucson, this adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is unique and charming and ready for you! A full living room with built-in fireplace welcomes you to relax and unwind, or enjoy a leisurely afternoon in the easy-care backyard. A master bathroom with a double sinks completes the luxury experience.

Pets approved with restrictions and monthly pet rent.

In the area of River and Shannon, this small community is perfect for those who love Northwest Tucson. A/C, double garage, private yard, close to restaurants, shopping, and Interstate 10 make this home a special place.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal, state and local Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE5853129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have any available units?
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have?
Some of 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE does offer parking.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 W SANDBROOK LANE has units with air conditioning.
