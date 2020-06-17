2223 W Morning Jewell Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den. All new Ceramic "wood look " tile flooring downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen opens to family room. New gas stove/oven and new dishwasher. Island in middle of kitchen, pantry, double sink, microwave, side by side Refridge. Fans in all bedrooms. The Master bedroom is LARGE, with huge walk in closet, big enough to put a dresser in the middle. Washer and gas Dryer hook ups in upstairs laundry room.

Living room as you walk into home. Both bathrooms upstairs have higher "comfort" height vanities. Walled landscaped backyard. Home near a wash.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5579799)