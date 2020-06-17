All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2223 W Morning Jewell Pl

2223 West Morning Jewel Place · (520) 440-9294 ext. 222
Location

2223 West Morning Jewel Place, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
La Cholla Bluffs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2317 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs, Overton & La Cholla - 4Bdrm /2.5 ba Two story home in The Bluffs in a Cul-de -sac. Recently remodeled, very clean.Three bedrooms upstairs, with a Loft. Downstairs has a Den. All new Ceramic "wood look " tile flooring downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen opens to family room. New gas stove/oven and new dishwasher. Island in middle of kitchen, pantry, double sink, microwave, side by side Refridge. Fans in all bedrooms. The Master bedroom is LARGE, with huge walk in closet, big enough to put a dresser in the middle. Washer and gas Dryer hook ups in upstairs laundry room.
Living room as you walk into home. Both bathrooms upstairs have higher "comfort" height vanities. Walled landscaped backyard. Home near a wash.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5579799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have any available units?
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have?
Some of 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2223 W Morning Jewell Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl offer parking?
No, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have a pool?
No, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have accessible units?
No, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 W Morning Jewell Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
