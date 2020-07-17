Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2221 W Sunset Surprise Court Available 08/05/20 Overton/La Cholla Blvd - 2221 W. Sunset Surprise Ct - Built in 2003. Beautiful home in the lower Bluffs located at the end of a cul de sac. High end finishes, 20 x 20 tile & upgraded carpet flooring. Kitchen has granite counters, fridge, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Brushed nickel light fixtures, dual pane windows. Bright & open layout features living, dining & family rooms, powder room downstairs, spacious loft & all bedrooms upstairs, walk in closets in every room. Master suite w/garden tub. Private backyard, covered patio, two car garage. Security Deposit $2,775. W/D electric Hookup's. Assistive animals only. Owner licensed AZ Real estate agent **RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**



(RLNE4170627)