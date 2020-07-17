All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2221 W Sunset Surprise Court

2221 West Sunset Surprise Court · (520) 299-5850 ext. 226
Location

2221 West Sunset Surprise Court, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
La Cholla Bluffs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court · Avail. Aug 5

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court Available 08/05/20 Overton/La Cholla Blvd - 2221 W. Sunset Surprise Ct - Built in 2003. Beautiful home in the lower Bluffs located at the end of a cul de sac. High end finishes, 20 x 20 tile & upgraded carpet flooring. Kitchen has granite counters, fridge, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Brushed nickel light fixtures, dual pane windows. Bright & open layout features living, dining & family rooms, powder room downstairs, spacious loft & all bedrooms upstairs, walk in closets in every room. Master suite w/garden tub. Private backyard, covered patio, two car garage. Security Deposit $2,775. W/D electric Hookup's. Assistive animals only. Owner licensed AZ Real estate agent **RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANTS AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.**

(RLNE4170627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have any available units?
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have?
Some of 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court currently offering any rent specials?
2221 W Sunset Surprise Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court pet-friendly?
No, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court offer parking?
Yes, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court offers parking.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have a pool?
No, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court does not have a pool.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have accessible units?
No, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2221 W Sunset Surprise Court has units with air conditioning.
