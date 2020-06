Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely two-story home in La Cholla Bluffs! The first floor offers an open layout with new tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with Quartz countertops. The master bath features double sinks and two large walk-in closets. Upstairs loft. Two-car garage. Covered patio in the backyard with a view of the Catalinas. Close to the loop and 10 minutes from I-10. Call our office at 520-850-5877 to schedule a showing.