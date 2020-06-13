Apartment List
/
AZ
/
casa grande
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ

Finding an apartment in Casa Grande that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1149 East 5th Street
1149 East 5th Street, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
528 sqft
**Key only unlocks back door at this time but will be corrected soon** Cute 2 bed 1 bath home in Casa Grande. Spacious and open. All tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd
9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1439 sqft
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more! Resident responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
36362 Mallorca Avenue
36362 Mallorca Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
41982 Anne Lane
41982 Anne Lane, Maricopa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1684 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in the popular El Dorado subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
21777 N Dietz Dr
21777 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2855 sqft
This spacious home comes with four bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. The kitchen has a large island and is open to the family room. The backyard has is a beautiful pool and spa with pool service included in rent.
City Guide for Casa Grande, AZ

"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Casa Grande, AZ

Finding an apartment in Casa Grande that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Casa Grande 3 BedroomsCasa Grande Apartments with BalconyCasa Grande Apartments with Garage
Casa Grande Apartments with ParkingCasa Grande Apartments with Pool
Casa Grande Dog Friendly ApartmentsCasa Grande Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College