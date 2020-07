330 Arnold Terrace Unit B

Amenities

DUPLEX APARTMENT BUILDING-ARNOLD TERRACE -CAMP VERDE - DUPLEX APARTMENT UNIT B: THIS CUTE AND COZY APARTMENT BUILT IN 2004, 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOMS, SPLIT FLOOR-PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET, ALSO HAS TILE FLOORING, ISLAND COUNTER IN KITCHEN, INCLUDES DISHWASHER, OVEN-STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, OVER THE STOVE MICROWAVE OVEN KITCHEN HAS NICE SIZE PANTRY, LIVING ROOM HAS BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT WALL, SLIDER DOOR OUT TO PATIO, MASTER BEDROOM HAS OWN PATIO ACCESS WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS OF MINGUS MOUNTAIN, CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BANKING, MINUTES FROM I-17 FREEWAY, COVERED CARPORT, LAUNDRY ROOM OUTSIDE AND A STORAGE ROOM. FIRM NO PETS , TAXABLE PROPERTY 2%(V-27).



No Pets Allowed



