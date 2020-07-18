All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, AR
/
13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road

13714 North Ua Beef Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13714 North Ua Beef Farm Road, Washington County, AR 72704

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home off the beaten path with 1.05 acres! Large kitchen and living room make this an enjoyable place to invite friends for a fun evening. Or hangout in your large backyard and covered patio! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with split floor plan. 2 Car attached garage. Small dogs considered, no cats.

Background & credit check required. Small breed pets negotiable with non-refundable fee. Offered by Select Mgmt Group LLC @ The Griffin CO Commercial. Call 479.305.9313 or 479.756.1003 for showing Mon-Fri 8am-5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have any available units?
13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, AR.
What amenities does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have?
Some of 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road offers parking.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have a pool?
No, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13714 N. UA Beef Farm Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave
Springdale, AR 72764
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr
Johnson, AR 72762
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARMuskogee, OKPryor Creek, OKCenterton, AR
Vinita, OKJohnson, ARFort Smith, ARLowell, ARBranson, MOPrairie Grove, AR
Farmington, ARSiloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College