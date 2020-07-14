All apartments in Johnson
Find more places like The Woods at Johnson Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson, AR
/
The Woods at Johnson Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Woods at Johnson Mill

3906 Celeste Dr · (479) 308-6008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR 72762
Johnson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3935-201 · Avail. Aug 31

$736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3924-103 · Avail. Aug 30

$736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3935-203 · Avail. Aug 21

$737

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3915-207 · Avail. Jul 17

$891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 4015-203 · Avail. Jul 25

$891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 3964-207 · Avail. now

$941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woods at Johnson Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Located just off I-49 between Springdale and Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Woods At Johnson Mill Apartment Homes is a luxury community that provides a comfortable lifestyle and the great service you deserve. The Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments features spacious and contemporary homes with practical interior amenities such as walk-in closets, covered parking, and a washer and dryer in every unit. Just steps from your door, you can experience all of the amenities you need; you can soak up the sun at the resort-style pool, get in your workouts at the fitness center, or chat with friends at the clubhouse with a pool table. The Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments puts you in the center of everything, with easy access to the freeways, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Experience all this and much more. Call the Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments your home, today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have any available units?
The Woods at Johnson Mill has 9 units available starting at $736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woods at Johnson Mill have?
Some of The Woods at Johnson Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woods at Johnson Mill currently offering any rent specials?
The Woods at Johnson Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woods at Johnson Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill is pet friendly.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill offer parking?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill offers parking.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have a pool?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill has a pool.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have accessible units?
No, The Woods at Johnson Mill does not have accessible units.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woods at Johnson Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woods at Johnson Mill has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Woods at Johnson Mill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Johnson 1 BedroomsJohnson 2 Bedrooms
Johnson Apartments with Washer-DryerJohnson Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity