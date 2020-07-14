Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access online portal

Located just off I-49 between Springdale and Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Woods At Johnson Mill Apartment Homes is a luxury community that provides a comfortable lifestyle and the great service you deserve. The Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments features spacious and contemporary homes with practical interior amenities such as walk-in closets, covered parking, and a washer and dryer in every unit. Just steps from your door, you can experience all of the amenities you need; you can soak up the sun at the resort-style pool, get in your workouts at the fitness center, or chat with friends at the clubhouse with a pool table. The Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments puts you in the center of everything, with easy access to the freeways, great shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Experience all this and much more. Call the Woods At Johnson Mill Apartments your home, today!