149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR

Finding an apartment in Springdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7883 Bridgegate Avenue
7883 Bridgegate Avenue, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1699 sqft
Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community - This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9013 Spring Ridge Dr
9013 Springridge Dr, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2818 sqft
The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Cottonwood Pl
2109 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1456 sqft
Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/20/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
1640 sqft
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1476 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3358 Alliance Drive
3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1243 sqft
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 15th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3522 Alliance Drive
3522 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3522 Alliance Drive Available 08/07/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 7th!! This cute home in our Heritage Heights Community will not last long, submit an application before its gone! This

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 5

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springdale, AR

Finding an apartment in Springdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

