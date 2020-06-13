Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1740 Oxford PL
1740 Oxford Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1594 sqft
Located near Tyson corporate office. FAUX-wood in living room, Nice carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard, covered back porch, split floor plan, with ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Copper Creek
1 Unit Available
3611 E Lexus DR
3611 East Lexus Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2099 sqft
Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fayetteville with quick access to Don Tyson Blvd. Split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, gas cooktop. Large fenced-in backyard. Covered patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$743
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2632 N Arroyo Ave
2632 North Arroyo Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1348 sqft
Super clean home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Private patio and fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer and Dryer provided. 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springdale, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

