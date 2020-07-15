All apartments in Saline County
Last updated July 15 2020

6500 Redbud Dr

6500 Redbud Drive · (415) 340-7988
Location

6500 Redbud Drive, Saline County, AR 72103

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6500 Redbud Dr · Avail. now

$985

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL OR MAY

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
AVAILABLE APRIL OR MAY
We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, you’ll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. You’ll have your own yard. You won’t share walls. For 6500 Redbud you will have one of the best DECKS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you won’t have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now that’s easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

Close distance to a Peace & Quiet!, Charter School, Vibrant Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from hiking trails, Midtown, and Saline County Attractions

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6500 Redbud Dr have any available units?
6500 Redbud Dr has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6500 Redbud Dr have?
Some of 6500 Redbud Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Redbud Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Redbud Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saline County.
Does 6500 Redbud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Redbud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Redbud Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6500 Redbud Dr has units with air conditioning.
