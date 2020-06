Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Our office is closed to the public right now _ Shown by appointment only _ 818 W 28th _ Several units available - Many Renovations To The Complex - Water included in the rent - Move In $99 + Security Deposit _ Laundry Room on site - Tenant Pays Electric - Housing accepted - NO PETS _ You can download an application at ThePropertyShopApplication.com ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned to our office with the app)

NEW OWNERSHIP - 818 W 28th _ Corner of 28th and Elm