Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Beebe, AR with garage

Beebe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 Midyette Street
2009 Midyett Street, Beebe, AR
Studio
$500
200 sqft
Mini Storages Available for lease - These storage units range from 5' x 10'; 10' x 10'; 10' x 20'; or 10' x 30' with prices beginning at $35.00; All under fence and lighted areas with coded key pad and auto gates for secure entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Beebe

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Beebe

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Krooked Kreek Circle Krooked Kreek Subdivision
88 Krooked Kreek Circle, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2079 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Very nice open floor plan. Hardwoods in living area. Formal Dining area. Large Master and Master Suite. MBath has seperate soaking tub and shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 North Oak Cove West Oaks Subdivision
11 West Oak Cove, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2016 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Very nice home with high ceilings, nice trim, formal dining room, awesome kitchen with solid surface counters. Covered porch, fenced yard and corner lot.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Hunters Chase Cove
103 Hunters Chase Cv, Lonoke County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4400 sqft
Gorgeous home in prestigious gated subdivision on 2 acres. 4 car garage w/storm cellar. Addl parking. Living rm w/ 2 sided fireplace. Eatin kitch w/custom cab, breakfast bar, stainless steel appl, granite, builtin desk.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Talladega Loop
5 Talladega Loop, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Available for viewing in June! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Formal dining & office area downstairs. 4th bedroom upstairs. Spacious master with sitting area. Fenced back yard. Pets are case by case basis. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Wishing Well
9 Wishing Well Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1410 sqft
Great three bedroom two bathroom house with fenced in yard. New deck in 2019. Call today for a show!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
11 Fox Run Drive
11 Fox Run Drive, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Fully remodeled house in highly desired Cabot. Call today to schedule your showing, iRemodel 501-580-6545

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beebe, AR

Beebe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

