All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 66 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
66 Sunset Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

66 Sunset Dr

66 Sunset Drive · (501) 676-1758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 66 Sunset Dr · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...we will collect $25 for each application (each person over 18 living in home has to fill out a separate application)

Security deposit: $850
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant
- Income Requirement: 3x the amount of rent
- Utilities: Tenants pay ALL utilities,
- Lease Term:12 months
- Pet Policy: NO PETS
No felonies, evictions, or bankruptcies will be accepted within the last 7 years. Landlord contact info for last 2 years. 3 most recent pay stubs (or 2 years tax returns if self-employed). Government-issued ID,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Sunset Dr have any available units?
66 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 66 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
66 Sunset Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 66 Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 66 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 66 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66 Sunset Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
River Pointe North
10600 Richsmith Lane
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity