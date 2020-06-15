608 Gardenia

Amenities
AN ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE YOU CAN CALL HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!
Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:
- Plenty of Shelving and Closet Space
- Ceiling Fans
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Built in Bookshelves
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Covered Parking
- And Much More...
Come take a tour of Your next Living Space by calling one of our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617 TODAY!
SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!
Pets Welcome! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $25.00 a Month Per Pet.
Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, and Apartment Homes at www.arhomesandrentals.com.
(RLNE4956887)