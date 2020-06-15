608 Gardenia

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

AN ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE YOU CAN CALL HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!



Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:



- Plenty of Shelving and Closet Space

- Ceiling Fans

- Washer/Dryer Connections

- Built in Bookshelves

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Covered Parking

- And Much More...



Come take a tour of Your next Living Space by calling one of our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617 TODAY!



SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!



Pets Welcome! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $25.00 a Month Per Pet.



