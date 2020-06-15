All apartments in North Little Rock
North Little Rock, AR
608 Gardenia
608 Gardenia

608 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 Gardenia Avenue, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
AN ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE YOU CAN CALL HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!

Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:

- Plenty of Shelving and Closet Space
- Ceiling Fans
- Washer/Dryer Connections
- Built in Bookshelves
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Covered Parking
- And Much More...

Come take a tour of Your next Living Space by calling one of our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617 TODAY!

SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!

Pets Welcome! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $25.00 a Month Per Pet.

Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, and Apartment Homes at www.arhomesandrentals.com.

(RLNE4956887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Gardenia have any available units?
608 Gardenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Gardenia have?
Some of 608 Gardenia's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Gardenia currently offering any rent specials?
608 Gardenia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Gardenia pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Gardenia is pet friendly.
Does 608 Gardenia offer parking?
Yes, 608 Gardenia does offer parking.
Does 608 Gardenia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Gardenia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Gardenia have a pool?
No, 608 Gardenia does not have a pool.
Does 608 Gardenia have accessible units?
No, 608 Gardenia does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Gardenia have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Gardenia does not have units with dishwashers.
