Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool sauna

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna

*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed. Low Average Monthly Utility Bills!!! DIRECTIONS: Take I-630E And Take Exit 1A Toward Center St/Main St, Take Scott St/Main Street Bridge, And East Washington Ave To Broadway Street In North Little Rock. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!!