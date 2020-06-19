4405 Boyer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home



Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:



- Spacious Rooms

- Washer & Dryer Connections

- Central Heat and Air

- Off Street Parking

- And Much, Much More...



Now that you know a few things about the Home, give one of our knowledgeable Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY and schedule a tour.



HUD/SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED.



Pets Welcome! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $25.00 a Month Per Pet.



See our other available Homes, Apartment Homes, Duplex Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARhomesandrentals.com.



