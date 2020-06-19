All apartments in North Little Rock
4405 Boyer Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4405 Boyer Street

4405 Boyer Street · (501) 313-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4405 Boyer Street, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4405 Boyer Street · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home

Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:

- Spacious Rooms
- Washer & Dryer Connections
- Central Heat and Air
- Off Street Parking
- And Much, Much More...

Now that you know a few things about the Home, give one of our knowledgeable Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY and schedule a tour.

HUD/SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED.

Pets Welcome! One-Time $200.00 Pet Deposit (x2 Pet Maximum) and $25.00 a Month Per Pet.

See our other available Homes, Apartment Homes, Duplex Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARhomesandrentals.com.

(RLNE5855184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Boyer Street have any available units?
4405 Boyer Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Boyer Street have?
Some of 4405 Boyer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Boyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Boyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Boyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Boyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Boyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Boyer Street does offer parking.
Does 4405 Boyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Boyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Boyer Street have a pool?
No, 4405 Boyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Boyer Street have accessible units?
No, 4405 Boyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Boyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Boyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
