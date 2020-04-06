3616 Willow

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area. BIG BACK YARD! This home is perfect for a small family.



This adorable home is available for sale by owner also. The total price is $74,900 with $4,000 down payment and $725.35/month.



You will love all the upgrades of this home including a brand new AC. To schedule a tour, call (501)353-0789 or apply at rockcityrentals.com $35/application fee per adult.



(RLNE5188845)