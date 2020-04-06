All apartments in North Little Rock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3616 Willow

3616 North Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3616 North Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR 72118
Park Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area. BIG BACK YARD! This home is perfect for a small family.

This adorable home is available for sale by owner also. The total price is $74,900 with $4,000 down payment and $725.35/month.

You will love all the upgrades of this home including a brand new AC. To schedule a tour, call (501)353-0789 or apply at rockcityrentals.com $35/application fee per adult.

(RLNE5188845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Willow have any available units?
3616 Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Willow have?
Some of 3616 Willow's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Willow currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Willow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Willow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Willow is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Willow offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Willow does offer parking.
Does 3616 Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Willow have a pool?
No, 3616 Willow does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Willow have accessible units?
No, 3616 Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Willow does not have units with dishwashers.
