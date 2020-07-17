112 W 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities

3 bed / 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Gas Stove



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Storage Room

Basement

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5734721)