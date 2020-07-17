All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 112 W 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
112 W 15th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

112 W 15th St

112 West 15th Street · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 West 15th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 W 15th St · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Storage Room
Basement
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W 15th St have any available units?
112 W 15th St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 W 15th St have?
Some of 112 W 15th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
112 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 112 W 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 112 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 112 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 112 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 W 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 112 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 112 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 112 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 112 W 15th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, ARShannon Hills, AR
Cabot, ARAustin, ARWard, ARBryant, ARBenton, AR
Hot Springs, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity