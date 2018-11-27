3709 W 12th Street Unit B

Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathroom has tile flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Washer
Dryer
The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Partially Fenced-in Yard
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5765802)