3709 W 12th Street Unit B

2 bed / 1 bath - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathroom has tile flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Washer

Dryer



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Driveway

Ceiling Fans

Partially Fenced-in Yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



