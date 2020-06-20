Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! A grand two-story entry, open living concept with eat-in kitchen.This home features custom cabinets, and plenty of storage! We maintain the lawns, no more mowing!! includes all appliances and a washer/dryer!! Only 2.7 miles from the University!!



Deposit $2,000.00 Monthly Rent $2,250.00

Pets welcome with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee

11 Month lease Required with the option to renew.



(RLNE4718623)