All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:17 PM

4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102

4245 Meadow Creek Circle · (479) 273-9008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Johnson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities. The "Reserves" amenities boast a beautiful pool, a work out area, meeting area and game room. The Townhome has Stainless steel appliances, recess for entertainment center, modern style light fixtures, ground floor back patio with storage. The "Natchez" floor plan is great for open entertainment. Go to www.reserveatsteelecrossing.com to view additional Photos of amenities and grounds.
Lease price includes Water, sewer and trash as well as basic cable tv.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have any available units?
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have?
Some of 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 pet-friendly?
No, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 offer parking?
No, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 does not offer parking.
Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have a pool?
Yes, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 has a pool.
Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have accessible units?
No, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity