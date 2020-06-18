4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool

Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities. The "Reserves" amenities boast a beautiful pool, a work out area, meeting area and game room. The Townhome has Stainless steel appliances, recess for entertainment center, modern style light fixtures, ground floor back patio with storage. The "Natchez" floor plan is great for open entertainment. Go to www.reserveatsteelecrossing.com to view additional Photos of amenities and grounds.

Lease price includes Water, sewer and trash as well as basic cable tv.