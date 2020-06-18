4167 W Sardinia WY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking garage

Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living. All appliances are included. There's a 2 car garage with room for 2 more cars in the driveway. Rupple Meadows subdivision is just off Wedington and just over 1 miles to I-49. Very close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and the Fayetteville Iams Dog Park. Come see this beautiful place for yourself! *More photos to come soon*