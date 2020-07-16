Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3600 S Tower Circle Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent - 3600 South Tower Circle is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Clabber Creek. Living room, kitchen, utility, master & master bath on main level. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus an open bonus loft area. Granite counters, custom cabinets, wood flooring, and more. Upper level bedroom has it's own attached bathroom and this bedroom also leads out to a covered patio to enjoy. Separate laundry room & pantry.



Great neighborhood, right next to the community pool!



Please call 479-582-9310 for more information or you can submit your application at www.rpmfirstchoice.com, Showing start July 15th.



***Photos are from 1 year ago, photos will be updated the first of August***



Rent: $1800

Deposit: $1800

Leasing Fee: $250.00 (Comes out of deposit)

App Fee: $55 per person over 18



Pets welcome with additional fee and restrictions may apply, call for details



(RLNE5880623)