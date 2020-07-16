All apartments in Fayetteville
3600 S Tower Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

3600 S Tower Circle

3600 South Tower Circle · (479) 582-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 South Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Salem Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 S Tower Circle · Avail. Aug 10

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3600 S Tower Circle Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent - 3600 South Tower Circle is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Clabber Creek. Living room, kitchen, utility, master & master bath on main level. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus an open bonus loft area. Granite counters, custom cabinets, wood flooring, and more. Upper level bedroom has it's own attached bathroom and this bedroom also leads out to a covered patio to enjoy. Separate laundry room & pantry.

Great neighborhood, right next to the community pool!

Please call 479-582-9310 for more information or you can submit your application at www.rpmfirstchoice.com, Showing start July 15th.

***Photos are from 1 year ago, photos will be updated the first of August***

Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800
Leasing Fee: $250.00 (Comes out of deposit)
App Fee: $55 per person over 18

Pets welcome with additional fee and restrictions may apply, call for details

(RLNE5880623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

