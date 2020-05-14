3511 Longmeadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon!



This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.



The home comes with an package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Attic Storage

2 Car Garage

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



