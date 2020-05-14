All apartments in Bryant
Find more places like 3511 Longmeadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryant, AR
/
3511 Longmeadow Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3511 Longmeadow Dr

3511 Longmeadow Drive · (888) 659-9596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryant
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR 72022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3511 Longmeadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon!

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.

The home comes with an package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Attic Storage
2 Car Garage
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5741388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have any available units?
3511 Longmeadow Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have?
Some of 3511 Longmeadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Longmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Longmeadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Longmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Longmeadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryant.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Longmeadow Dr does offer parking.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Longmeadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 3511 Longmeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3511 Longmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Longmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Longmeadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Longmeadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3511 Longmeadow Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bryant 3 BedroomsBryant Apartments with Garage
Bryant Apartments with GymBryant Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bryant Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, AR
Hot Springs Village, ARWard, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity