/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:58 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Bryant, AR with washer-dryer
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bryant
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
576 Atkins Road
576 Atkins Road, Avilla, AR
3 Bedrooms
$970
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER*LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY PLACE SUBDIVISION! Nice Modular Home Located In A Country Setting With A Fully Fenced In Yard!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Includes A Washer, Dryer, Stove, And Dishwasher! Tenant Must Provide Quarterly Pest Control.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Chicot West I-30 South
87 Pinedale Circle
87 Pinedale Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This secluded 3 bedroom house is full of features. Besides a fenced-in backyard and 2-car garage, the home includes carpets and tile floors, ceiling fans and window coverings, central heat and air, and a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Bryant
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$911
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$971
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$947
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Gibraltar Heights
1709 Gamble Road
1709 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Gibraltar Heights. The main living area has laminate flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Reservoir
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
315 Malibu Drive
315 Malibu Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1133 sqft
Coming Available Soon. Property Under Remodel. New appliances, New flooring. Property Liability Insurance Required. Renter's Property Liability Insurance Required