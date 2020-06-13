Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bryant, AR

Finding an apartment in Bryant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
Results within 5 miles of Bryant

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
405 Ridgewood Dr
405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1691 sqft
Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 4br 2ba with over 1650sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20014 Undersprings Dr.
20014 Undersprings Dr, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
Wonderful private home in a gated community with 5 acres of wooded area!! - This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind a community gate with a 5 acre yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6048 Orange Valley Cove
6048 Orange Valley Cv, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1143 sqft
6048 Orange Valley Cove Available 07/26/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - Available to view in person on July 26th! You don't want to miss out on this cute three bedroom, two bath home in Alexander! This home has a functional floor

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
5 Hiland Pl A
5 Hiland Place, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
23 Hiland Cir
23 Hiland Pl, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Results within 10 miles of Bryant
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Woodland Edge
29 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Cloverdale Watson
15 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Valley
7 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bryant, AR

Finding an apartment in Bryant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

