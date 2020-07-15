/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryant, AR
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4317 Stillman Loop
4317 Stillman Loop, Bryant, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1 sqft
*BRYANT*Nice Home In The Springhill Manor Subdivision! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features A Huge Driveway And Open Front Porch.
Results within 5 miles of Bryant
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Hiland Cir
23 Hiland Pl, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Results within 10 miles of Bryant
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$893
950 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
24 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1050 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
14 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1084 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Reservoir
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1323 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
Cloverdale Watson
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$580
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
6 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated September 25 at 06:44 PM
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Reservoir
1819 Reservoir Road
1819 Reservoir Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Nice 2bd/1.5 ba townhome for rent. Located in the heart of Little Rock off of Reservoir road, close to dining, shopping, entertainment, interstate access, you name it! Water paid. Come check it out !
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Reservoir
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
5919 W 19th
5919 West 19th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Recently renovated 2Bd 1.5ba apartments in University Park area. Right down the street from UAMS, tons of shopping, dining, parks, schools and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11019 Mara Lynn Road
11019 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Cute 2BR/1BA Little Rock duplex for rent. Completely renovated and located in a convenient location!
Last updated August 27 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
John Barrow
8024 W 33 Street
8024 W 33rd St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with 1 & 1/2 bath split level home on a huge fenced lot. Bedrooms upstairs and bonus room with 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen furnished. No pets allowed inside or outside of property. Section 8 Tenants accepted.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
810 Green Mountain Drive
810 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Located between N. Shackleford and Napa Valley, This property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen is furnished. The floors are ceramic tile and carpet.