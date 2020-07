Amenities

Built in 2018, this fantastic and very clean 3 Bed 2 and 1/2 Bath home conveniently located in West Bentonville, just off of HWY 102, offers 9' ceilings, a bonus room upstairs, large/level fenced in back yard, eat in kitchen, built ins and spacious walk in closets! Close to restaurants, shopping centers, schools! Move quick on this property, you won't be disappointed! Available immediately!

