Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home sits just off of SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville, just a stone's throw away from the Walmart Distribution Centers. This home is also nestled on a corner lot with a large yard and backs up to undeveloped land, so you feel like you're in the country! The bedrooms are all a nice size and it has a large kitchen/living/dining area with lots of natural light! A large back patio with room to entertain and enjoy the view. Close to grocery shopping and restaurants. Bentonville schools. Pets negotiable with fee, but there is no fencing. Available 07/01/2020. Come check it out!