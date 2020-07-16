All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

5607 SW Gunstock Road

5607 Southwest Gunstock Road · (479) 582-9310
Location

5607 Southwest Gunstock Road, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5607 SW Gunstock Road · Avail. Aug 10

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5607 SW Gunstock Road Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent In North Fork Subdivision Bentonville AR - 5607 Gunstock Road is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. Absolutely stunning custom design home in the lovely North Fork subdivision in Bentonville Arkansas. Well thought out plan with ample living space and desirable amenities. Large custom kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Open living area with beautiful formal dining room. This home is move in ready. This floor plan has amazing flow and is truly one to fall in love with. Open living w custom fireplace, large dining, granite counter tops. Large flex room off living w/ patio access. Large master suite with walk in shower, jetted tub and double vanity. Home features a laundry room including washer and dryer that opens into the master closet. Hardwood, Tile and Carpet through out home. Great attention to detail throughout. Covered patio w/ outdoor fireplace for the fall and winter months to come.

Call us for more information at 479-582-9310 or submit your application on our website at www.rpmfirstchoice.com.

Showing start July 15th with 24 hour notice

Pets allowed with additional fees *Restrictions may apply*

.
$1800.00 monthly rent
$1800.00 security deposit
$55.00 app fee per person over 18

***Photos are from last year, will update photos early August***

(RLNE5880988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have any available units?
5607 SW Gunstock Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have?
Some of 5607 SW Gunstock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 SW Gunstock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5607 SW Gunstock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 SW Gunstock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 SW Gunstock Road is pet friendly.
Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road offer parking?
Yes, 5607 SW Gunstock Road offers parking.
Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 SW Gunstock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have a pool?
No, 5607 SW Gunstock Road does not have a pool.
Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have accessible units?
No, 5607 SW Gunstock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 SW Gunstock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 SW Gunstock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
