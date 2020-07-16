Amenities

5607 SW Gunstock Road Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent In North Fork Subdivision Bentonville AR - 5607 Gunstock Road is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. Absolutely stunning custom design home in the lovely North Fork subdivision in Bentonville Arkansas. Well thought out plan with ample living space and desirable amenities. Large custom kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Open living area with beautiful formal dining room. This home is move in ready. This floor plan has amazing flow and is truly one to fall in love with. Open living w custom fireplace, large dining, granite counter tops. Large flex room off living w/ patio access. Large master suite with walk in shower, jetted tub and double vanity. Home features a laundry room including washer and dryer that opens into the master closet. Hardwood, Tile and Carpet through out home. Great attention to detail throughout. Covered patio w/ outdoor fireplace for the fall and winter months to come.



Call us for more information at 479-582-9310 or submit your application on our website at www.rpmfirstchoice.com.



Showing start July 15th with 24 hour notice



Pets allowed with additional fees *Restrictions may apply*



$1800.00 monthly rent

$1800.00 security deposit

$55.00 app fee per person over 18



***Photos are from last year, will update photos early August***



(RLNE5880988)