All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 5400 SW Remington Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
5400 SW Remington Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5400 SW Remington Rd

5400 Southwest Remington Road · (844) 955-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5400 Southwest Remington Road, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5400 SW Remington Rd · Avail. Jul 21

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5400 SW Remington Rd Available 07/21/20 Beautiful and Quiet Home in Bentonville - Well-kept home, big corner lot, terrific location...what more could one ask for! Ceramic tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, double vanity in master bath, patio and oversized fenced backyard outside master bdrm, easy care vinyl exterior. Conveniently close to so much, yet nicely tucked away from central traffic...approximately five miles to Wal-Mart Home Office and all the happenings of the downtown Bentonville Square, and just a few minutes to Neighborhood Market.

(RLNE4056693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have any available units?
5400 SW Remington Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
Is 5400 SW Remington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5400 SW Remington Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 SW Remington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd offer parking?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have a pool?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have accessible units?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 SW Remington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 SW Remington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5400 SW Remington Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity