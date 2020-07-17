All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2

4203 Southwest Broadstone Avenue · (479) 202-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4203 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great location, close to everything Bentonville has to offer. This 3 bed 2 bath duplex has many amenities including all appliances, privacy fenced back yard, wood like vinyl in the living room and hallways, tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms, walk in closets, and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Great location, close to everything Bentonville has to offer. This 3 bed 2 bath duplex has many amenities including all appliances, privacy fenced back yard, wood like vinyl in the living room and hallways, tile in wet areas and carpet in bedrooms, walk in closets, and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have any available units?
4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have?
Some of 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCarthage, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity